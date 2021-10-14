'DRDO has delivered anti-drone techn to industries'

Anti-drone technology developed, transferred to industries: DRDO chief

It has all the necessary elements required to counter drones, whether it is detection, tracking or surveillance, Reddy said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 14 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 18:40 ist
DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

DRDO has developed counter-drone technology and transferred it to industries, which have taken orders from the armed forces and security forces of the country, a senior official of the organisation said on Thursday.

"DRDO has developed anti-drone technology. It has all the necessary elements required to counter drones, whether it is detection, tracking or surveillance and even a process called software and hardware," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the DRDO-sponsored Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the Central University of Jammu in Samba.

Also Read | Centre approves Rs 26,058 cr PLI scheme for auto, drone sectors

Reddy said the technology has been transferred to multiple industries, which have taken orders from the armed forces and security forces of the country.

"They are providing it to them. They will be delivering it to them (security and armed forces) to tackle the drones that are coming in (from across the border)," he added.

Reddy said the capability of the anti-drone system has been demonstrated multiple times, adding, "It was deployed on the Independence Day and the Republic Day also."

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DRDO
Drones
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 