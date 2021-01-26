Anti-national forces misguiding youth, farmers: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said anti-national forces are misguiding the youth and farmers over certain issues, and it is everyone's duty to work for the country's unity.

Sawant addressed people at a state-level function after hoisting the national flag in Panaji on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"The Indian Constitution has enshrined that we should respect different opinions. It is our solemn duty to work for the unity of the country," the chief minister said.

"The anti-national forces are creating confusion in the minds of the youth and farmers, and misguiding them on certain issues,” he said without referring to any specific issue.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since two months, demanding a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

Sawant said every citizen should be patriotic.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the mission of instilling patriotism among citizens and to make India ‘vishwaguru’,” he said.

He said the government is working towards the goal of creating a “new India”, which will be a world leader in all aspects.

Sawant further said the initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampoorna Goa’ aims to make a “Golden Goa” by reviving the coastal state's strengths.

During the function, the chief minister inspected the parade and the guard of honour.