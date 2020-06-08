Anxiety over COVID-19 on the rise in India: Survey

Indians are getting more anxious and worried about the COVID-19 situation in the country amid a surge in the number of cases, according to a new survey.

While 21 per cent felt anxious about the situation during the lockdown 1.0, the survey by LocalCircles said, the number has risen to 56 per cent now with the government's announcement of 'Unlock 1.0'..

Follow live updates on coronavirus

This is a 166 per cent rise from how they felt in early April during lockdown 1.0.

"With the government now announcing unlocking of the country in three planned phases, citizens are getting anxious due to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases," the survey, which covered around 17,000 people in 211 districts of the country stated.

The survey also said the need of the hour is for the government to evaluate if Unlock 1.0 makes sense for every district or the high virus load cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, etc. must be treated differently.

"Also, a serious plan needs to be drawn upon how the healthcare system should be scaled effectively if the daily case load rises from 11,000 to 20,000 within a few weeks. A clear message also needs to be put out stating 'the lockdown has ended, the pandemic hasn’t and its getting worse” for there is a sizable group who feels COVID-19 has ended with the lockdown ending," it said.

To a question on how they felt about opening up of most activities, the survey said 27 per cent were of the view that it will likely lead to significant rise in cases and complete lockdown should have been implemented in high virus load districts, while 52 per cent said it will likely lead to major increase in cases but we as a nation do not have the option of staying locked any more.

According to the survey, 12 per cent said that the peak is almost here, and cases will reduce from here, so, unlocking makes sense. Only 6 per cent said that there should not have been any lockdown in the first place at all and just learn to live with the risk of the virus.

"This means that 79 per cent of citizens feel that unlock 1.0 will lead to a significant hike in COVID-19 cases in India," it said.

The survey said the situation in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai seems to be the worst as reported by citizens in these cities. While the state governments are found saying that they have enough beds, the reality experienced by citizens is reported to be somewhat different, it claimed.

"In several hospitals of Mumbai, there is a major shortage of staff and hence, a bed is not useful if a patient on it can’t be serviced or cared for. In Delhi, several cases have come to light where the helplines could not be reached, the hospital bed availability was drastically different than what was advised on the helpline or the website of Delhi government. Some private hospitals have also been reported to charge an upfront amount of Rs 3 lakh before even admission despite the various government advisories and orders," it added.