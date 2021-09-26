Army officer sets new Guinness record for 'fastest solo cycling' from Leh to Manali

Army officer sets record for cycling from Leh to Manali

The officer successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 26 2021, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 20:32 ist
Lt Col Sripada Sriram. Credit: Twitter/@NorthernComd_IA

An Indian Army Officer has set a new Guinness world record for 'Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)' by covering a distance of 472 km from Leh to Manali in 34 hours and 54 minutes, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling from Leh in Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday, he said

“Lt Col Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)' from Leh to Manali (in Himachal Pradesh) on September 26. The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 metres,” the spokesman said.

He said the officer successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions.

The event was part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners' Day, the spokesman said.

India is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Indian Army
Guinness World Records
cycling
Leh
Manali
India News

