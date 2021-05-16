Arrest me too: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi, tweets poster that got 15 arrested in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led government to arrest him as he tweeted a picture critical of the leadership's policy on vaccines.

"Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children abroad?" Rahul's tweet read.

The controversy began after Delhi Police registered 17 FIRs and arrested 15 people on Saturday for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against Covid-19.

The posters reading "Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (Modiji, why did you send vaccines for our children to foreign countries?)" were pasted in several parts of the city, Delhi Police officials said.

25 FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, across various districts of the Delhi Police, officials said.

(WIth agency inputs)