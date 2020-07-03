Arunachal Pradesh reports highest spike of 37 Covid-19 cases; tally 232

Arunachal reports highest spike of 37 Covid-19 cases

  Jul 03 2020
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 13:58 ist
Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday after 37 more people, including an NDRF staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health official said.

Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from the state capital here, two from Changlang and one from Namsai district, Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"All the cases were detected in quarantine centres and they were asymptomatic," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer does not have any travel history but was in a quarantine centre in the state capital as he came in contact with three other personnel of the force, who had earlier tested positive for the disease, Jampa said.

"Of the new patients, 36 had come to the state from Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," he said.

All the infected people were shifted to Covid care centres, Jampa added.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 160 active coronavirus cases, while 71 people have recovered from the disease and a person has died of it.

Five persons, four from Changlang and one from Tirap district, were discharged from Covid care centres on Thursday and advised to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, Jampa said.

The state capital is the worst-affected with 75 coronavirus cases, followed by Changlang (49), West Kameng (14) and Namsai (10).

A total of 25,440 samples have been sent for the Covid-19 test in the state, of which the results of 1,594 are awaited, Jampa added.

