Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan likely to be released from prison around 10 am today
updated: Oct 30 2021, 07:58 ist
Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan and two others in drugs on cruise case. He is to be released from jail today. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
07:57
Fans gathered with banners of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan khan, outside his residence, to celebrate Aryan khan's release on bail, who was arrested earlier in connection to drug case, in Mumbai on October 29, 2021.
(AFP)
07:56
Aryan Khan expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official
(PTI)
07:40
No Friday release for Aryan; HC puts 14 bail conditions, Juhi Chawla stands surety for SRK son
Despite securing bail from the Bombay High Court in a drugs case, Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night inMumbai's Arthur Road prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday, while the HC imposed 14 conditions on him, including bond payment of Rs 1 lakh and weekly visit to the NCB office
(PTI)
07:39
Fresh case of cheating registered against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi
A new case of cheating was registered against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, here on Friday, police said.
(PTI)
07:38
Aryan set to walk out of Mumbai prison after officials collect his release papers
Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out ofMumbai’sArthur Road prison after officials Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers
