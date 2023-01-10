What I lay down is practice: CJI on urgent hearing plea

As CJI, whatever I lay down is the practice: Justice Chandrachud on plea for urgent hearing 

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 21:36 ist
DY Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday took an umbrage upon submissions by senior advocate Vikas Singh insisting the listing of a case, citing the practice before the Supreme Court.

"As CJI, whatever I lay down is the practice. Do not try to dictate it to the CJI," Justice Chandrachud told Singh, also President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

In his plea, Singh sought a direction for the listing of a matter relating to allotment of chambers to lawyers.

Read | 'See, that's where I sit', CJI tells foster daughters on visit to courtroom 

He also submitted the practice of the Supreme Court was to finish the board.

On this, the CJI said that he will try to list the matter.

"We will list it, we have a very heavy board," the CJI said.

However, Singh asked the court to list it on any day this week. This did not go down well with the CJI, who expressed his displeasure.

Earlier in November, 2022, the CJI had said that judges were wilting under the enormous burden of workload and undergo enormous stress in listing the cases.

CJI
Supreme Court
DY Chandrachud
India News

