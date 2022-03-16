Vaishnaw says DPRs for DFCs are 'being prepared'

Ashwini Vaishnaw says DPRs for dedicated freight corridors are 'being prepared'

He said the outcome of the DPRs would be the primary basis for arriving at an investment decision

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 16 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 14:40 ist
Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: YouTube/@Sansad TV

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday said his ministry has sanctioned preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) on three routes and their outcome would be the primary basis for arriving at an investment decision.

Vaishnaw said due to continuous economic growth, demand for rail transportation in both passenger and freight sectors is continuously increasing and the Indian Railways is constantly endeavouring to increase its capacity over a large number of routes to meet this growing demand.

Follow live updates from Parliament's Budget Session on DH

"The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned preparation of DPRs for new DFCs on three routes, including the East Coast Corridor- Kharagpur to Vijayawada (1115 kms)," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the work of preparation of DPRs has been entrusted to M/s Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), a public sector unit under the Railways ministry. He said the outcome of the DPRs would be the primary basis for arriving at an investment decision as the report would essentially bring out some key data such as alignment, technical feasibility, major streams of freight and growth potential of key sectors along the corridor, financial internal rate of return (FIRR), economic internal rate of return (EIRR) and other relevant details.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

"None of the DFCs has been sanctioned yet and any further decision with regard to taking up the new DFCs may be taken on the basis of the final outcome of DPR and other factors like financing options etc," he said.

The three projects are East-Coast Corridor, East-West Sub-Corridor and North-South Corridor. 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Indian Railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw
budget session
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

 