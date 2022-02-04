Assembly Polls 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant and Priyanka come face to face in UP, greet each other

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address virtual rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, in Punjab, all eyes are on the Congress high command as the party plans to name a chief ministerial candidate, with Sidhu and Channi being the main candidates. Follow DH's live coverage on upcoming Assembly polls here!
BJP spreading 'communal hate', indulging in caste politics, alleges Mayawati
BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in politics of caste and spreading “communal hate”.
The Dalit leader alleged that the BJP’s failure in keeping prices of edible oil, petrol and diesel has aggrieved people in the state.
She attacked the Congress and accused it of overlooking BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon, for Bharat Ratna when it was in power.
Read more
Prominent Manipuri actor, 40 others join BJP ahead of polls
After several Congress leaders and MLAs recently joined the BJP in poll-bound Manipur, the ruling BJP received another boost on Thursday when a prominent Manipuri film star R.K Somendro Singh, popularly known as Kaiku, joined the saffron party along with 40 co-actors and associates from the film community.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed Singh, 40, and the co-actors to the BJP at a function held at the BJP office in Imphal.
UP Polls: Aparna Yadav faces SP protest while on campaign trail
Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, faced protests by workers of the Samajwadi Party during campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assemblyelectionshere on Thursday.
She was on the way to address a meeting in Mauthari village under the Sadar assembly seat in favour of a BJP candidate when a group of Samajwadi Party (SP) workers jeered at her and raised slogans praising party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Campaign trail: Akhilesh, Jayant and Priyanka come face to face in UP, greet each other
Amidst the campaign trail underway ahead of the high voltage Uttar Pradesh Assemblyelections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi came in front of each other in Bulandshahr. The three leaders showed friendly gesture and greeted each other with folded hands.