Astronomers hunt gravity waves with ear to black hole symphony

Indian astronomers have released the first set of data that will be vital for an international collaboration to detect extremely weak gravitational waves by listening to the “symphony of black holes in the universe”.

Once detected, such low frequency gravity waves would provide the scientists with a novel look of the universe following the discovery of the first gravity wave in 2015.

Gravity waves are extremely feeble ripples in spacetime caused by massive objects like black holes. But they are so elusive that it took scientists decades to capture them using an instrument built after spending nearly a billion dollars.

But that was one half of the story. All the gravity wave signatures picked up so far are high-frequency waves, as identifying the low-frequency ones are even more complicated. This is what an international collaboration spread over four continents seeks to achieve.

“It is akin to watching a star in the X-ray spectrum, but not in the visible range. For a holistic view we need to see the star from both sides of the electromagnetic band,” Bhal Chandra Joshi from TIFR's National Centre of Radio Astronomy, Pune, and lead researcher from India told DH.

For more than a decade, Joshi and his team members observed pulsars using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) at Khodad near Pune.

Pulsars are rotating neutron stars that are known to emit beams of electromagnetic radiation from their poles with such precise intervals that they are considered better than atomic clocks.

But there are fine delays in the arrival times of radio pulses from one particular group of pulsars (millisecond pulsar), which Indian scientists captured in the last three and a half years. The data would help filter signals from background noise while identifying low-frequency gravity waves.

“The interplay of gravitational waves in the universe is similar to a symphony being played by nature. But the symphony has a hiss underneath making the lower notes inaudible. We must filter these distracting sounds to enjoy the true symphony,” scientists from the Indian Pulsar Timing Array said in a statement.

The InPTA is a part of an Asian consortium involving Indian and Japanese scientists. There are three similar consortia working in Australia, North America and Europe. All the four groups periodically share their results in the global hunt to look for the signatures of low-frequency gravity waves.

“With millisecond pulsars as our probes, we measure the noise so that together with the other scientific groups, we can listen to the symphony of black holes in the universe,” said Joshi. “It would complete the history of the universe.”