At 12,249, India's daily Covid-19 cases jump 23%

India on Wednesday logged 12,249 fresh cases, a 23.4 per cent rise from the previous day.
In the last 24 hours, 9,862 recoveries and 13 new fatalities were recorded.
The number of active cases increased to 81,687 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.94 per cent.
More to follow...
