India administers record 88.13 lakh vaccines in a day

At 88.13 lakh, India administers record number of vaccines in a day

So far, 55.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered under nationwide vaccination drive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 10:24 ist
Meanwhile, India logged 25,166 single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday, lowest in 154 days, Union health ministry data showed. Credit: AFP Photo

With over 88.13 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours on Monday, India clocked the highest daily vaccination coverage in a single day. 

So far, 55.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered under nationwide vaccination drive, which started on January 16. 

Meanwhile, India logged 25,166 single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday, lowest in 154 days, Union health ministry data showed.

With this, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases increased to 3.22 crore.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,079 as 437 more people succumbed to Covid-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Active cases increased by 12,101 in the past 24 hours to 3,69,846. Meanwhile, 36,830 persons recovered over the past day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccination

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 