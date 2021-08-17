At 88.13 lakh, India administers record number of vaccines in a day

With over 88.13 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours on Monday, India clocked the highest daily vaccination coverage in a single day.

So far, 55.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered under nationwide vaccination drive, which started on January 16.

Meanwhile, India logged 25,166 single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday, lowest in 154 days, Union health ministry data showed.

With this, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases increased to 3.22 crore.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,079 as 437 more people succumbed to Covid-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases increased by 12,101 in the past 24 hours to 3,69,846. Meanwhile, 36,830 persons recovered over the past day.