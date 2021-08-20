12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra

At least 12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 12 labourers killed in Maharashtra's Buldhana district as vehicle carrying them for Samruddhi Highway project work overturns. 

More to follow...

