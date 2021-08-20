At least 12 labourers dead as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

At least 12 labourers killed in Maharashtra's Buldhana district as vehicle carrying them for Samruddhi Highway project work overturns.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?
Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan
This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!
Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'