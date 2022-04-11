At least 5 feared dead in train mishap in Andhra Pradesh

At least five passengers of the Guwahati Express are feared dead after being hit by Konark Express at Sigadam villge in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.
The victims were standing on the adjacent track when their train stopped due to some technical reason.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur
The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder
Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'
Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive
'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah
Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation