At least 5 feared dead in train mishap in Andhra Pradesh

At least 5 feared dead in train mishap in Andhra

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 11 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least five passengers of the Guwahati Express are feared dead after being hit by Konark Express at Sigadam villge in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were standing on the adjacent track when their train stopped due to some technical reason.

More to follow...

 

Andhra Pradesh
train
India News

