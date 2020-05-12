Atma Nirbhar Bharat: PM Modi offers Rs 20 lakh cr economic package ahead of Lockdown 4.0

In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the details about fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases.

The third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

About the financial package, he said it will be around the 10 per cent of the GDP and will address problems of a wide range of sectors as well as difficulties of the migrant workers.

The prime minister said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it.

The prime minister also hinted at big-ticket economic reforms in coming days, adding details of the economic package will be given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.