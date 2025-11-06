<p>Bengaluru: The 11th Indian Horticulture Congress (IHC) and International Meet began on Wednesday at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK campus. The four-day event will be on till Sunday.</p>.<p>Organised by the Indian Academy of Horticultural Sciences (IAHS), New Delhi, in association with UAS Bengaluru, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, and the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, with support from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the event will bring together scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, students, research scholars, and farmer representatives to deliberate on 11 themes.</p>