Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man shares wife’s private photos with friends after she demands divorce; arrested

A few months into the marriage, Govindraju allegedly began using his wife’s earnings for online betting, which led to frequent quarrels and estrangement.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 20:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimebengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us