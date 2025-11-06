<p>Bengaluru: Amruthahalli police on Monday arrested an employee of a private real estate developer for allegedly sharing private photos of his wife and tagging her friends.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Govindraju C (27), a resident of Amruthanagar, who works as a fire and safety supervisor.</p>.<p>The 23-year-old victim filed a complaint against Govindraju for sharing her private photographs with a group of his friends as an act of revenge after she demanded divorce from him.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the accused and the woman were working in a mall in Yelahanka and had married in 2024. He later changed jobs.</p>.<p>A few months into the marriage, Govindraju allegedly began using his wife’s earnings for online betting, which led to frequent quarrels and estrangement. Following repeated harassment, the woman left Bengaluru and returned to her parents’ home in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>However, Govindraju allegedly continued to harass and threaten her over phone calls, saying he would upload her obscene photos and videos on social media to tarnish her image.</p>.<p>Fearing public humiliation, she returned to Bengaluru and began staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation. The accused continued to visit her there, allegedly subjecting her to mental harassment and threats to kill her before ending his own life, the police officer added.</p>.From Sid Sriram to Samay Raina, block your calendars for these iconic November events in Bengaluru.<p>Unable to bear the constant abuse, the woman demanded a divorce. Enraged, Govindraju reportedly shared her private photographs on the Threads app, tagging a group of her friends. Alerted by her friends about the images, the victim decided to file a police complaint.</p>.<p>Amruthahalli police have registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (acts endangering the reputation and privacy of a woman). Govindraju was later released on station bail.</p>.<p><strong>Turned away by police</strong> </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, the woman said she was shattered when she learned that her private photos had been shared with 11 of her friends.</p>.<p>“Earlier, when my husband sent the photos to my number and threatened to upload them on social media, I approached a couple of police stations in the North Division, including a women’s police station. But they refused to take my complaint, saying the offence was committed by my husband, not by an unknown person,” she said.</p>.<p>It was only after she approached the Amruthahalli police station that a woman police officer registered the case and detained the accused on the same day.</p>