Atmakur violence: SDPI-PFI activities under probe in Andhra Pradesh

The arrest of seven Social Democratic Party of India activists for the attack on a police station in Kurnool district has put focus on the organisation's activities in Andhra Pradesh.

SDPI is the political outfit of Popular Front of India — an Islamist organisation linked to political murders, extremist activities in the country — more so in Kerala and Karnataka.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier arrested several leaders and members of SDPI-PFI for their involvement in the August 2020 communal riots in Bengaluru and the arson at the Kadugondanahalli police station in the city.

The attack on the Atmakur police station by a mob of which the SDPI members were part of took place on Saturday.

Trouble began in the town after a group of Muslims began construction of a mosque — “a shed-like structure, without any permissions from the civic body.”

BJP leaders, including Nandyal parliament in-charge Budda Srikanth Reddy, arrived at the spot opposing the structure which led to a clash and stone-pelting between two groups. Several people, including a few policemen, were injured in the violence. A car was damaged by the mob which also resorted to vandalism at the Atmakur police station.

While five FIRs were registered and 60 persons arrested from both sides for the violence, police officials said that seven of them are “outsiders, associated with SDPI/PFI activities.” Their role in inciting the crowd is being probed.

SDPI is found to be conducting its sessions in several towns of Rayalaseema, which has a sizable population of Muslims.

According to Sudheer Kumar Reddy, superintendent of police, Kurnool, the seven people, who came from nearby Velugodu, had attended the Islamist outfits' orientation sessions recently.

“We are probing if there is any objectionable, instigating content propagated in these meetings. There were some attempts earlier to obstruct the police from entering their premises,” Reddy told DH.

Holding protests over the Atmakur incident, AP BJP unit leaders have accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of attempts to shield the perpetrators of violence.

