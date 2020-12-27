Avoid stress, any activity that increases risk of contracting Covid-19: Doctors to Rajinikanth

After spending two days at a private hospital in Hyderabad, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was on Sunday discharged after getting his blood pressure stabilised, with doctors advising him to avoid any activity that “increases the risk of contracting Covid-19.”

Rajinikanth, accompanied by his elder daughter Aishwarya Dhanush, left the Apollo Hospital in a car a little after 4.30 pm and will be in complete bed rest for a week as advised by doctors.

In an update, the hospital said Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, minimal physical activity, and avoid stress, in view of the actor's post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age.

“In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19,” the hospital statement said. The statement assumes significance as it comes just a few days before the actor is scheduled to announce the date of launch of his political party on December 31.

This is not the first time that doctors have advised Rajinikanth against being among the people. The actor had indirectly admitted in October that his physicians had advised him that he should avoid crowds as he is vulnerable to catching the Covid-19 infection due to his low immunity levels owing to the renal transplant he underwent in 2016.

“Mr Rajnikanth was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medicals, he has been discharged from the hospital today,” the hospital said.

With doctors advising him bed rest and not to indulge in any public activity, it is unclear whether the actor will announce the date of launch of his party as scheduled. The superstar had earlier this month ended decades of speculation by announcing that he would launch his political party in January 2021 and contest the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due in the first half of the year.

The actor tested negative for Covid-19 on December 22 after he was subjected to a RT-PCR test following four crew members of Annatthe testing positive. Rajinikanth is camping in Hyderabad since December 13 for the shooting.