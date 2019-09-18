Ayodhya case hearing to conclude by Oct 18: CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday set October 18 as the deadline day to bring an end to the Ayodhya land dispute case and urged all the parties to work in unison.

CJI Gogoi said that the Supreme Court is determined to meet the deadline and even willing to work extra hours to achieve it.

The Muslim side said it could complete arguments by September 28, while the council for Ram Lalla Virajman said it could conclude its arguments in reply in two days.

Around three extra days will then be taken for the conclusion of all remainder submissions.