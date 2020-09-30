Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: What happened inside the court

It took special CBI judge S.K.Yadav only three minutes to read the operative portion of the Babri demolition case verdict that acquitted all 32 accused persons before a packed courtroom here on Wednesday.

Though the judge had arrived at the court a little after 10, he remained inside his chambers and came to the court around quarter past 12 pm.

Read: Babri Masjid case verdict: After 28 years, all 32 accused acquitted; demolition in Ayodhya not pre-planned

As the special CBI judge started reading the verdict, a huge army of journalists from newspapers and TV channels from across the country also got into action and began filing alerts after being tipped off by the lawyers inside.

Only the accused and their lawyers were allowed inside the court, which was turned into a fortress with hundreds of security personnel deployed in and around the premises. All roads leading to the court had been sealed and traffic was diverted.

Also Read | Babri Masjid case judgement vindicates my belief, says L K Advani

The accused persons had started arriving in the court after 10 am in ones and twos. Many of the accused, who were very old, were accompanied by attendants as they were unable to walk on their own.

As many as 26 of the 32 accused were present in the court. Six were granted exemption from physical appearance. They had come prepared with bail bonds, which would have been required if they were convicted.

As the news of acquittal came out, the supporters of the accused persons chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and distributed sweets and garlanded each other.