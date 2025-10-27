<p>Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the $5 billion Great Nicobar Island Development Project will increase the country's maritime trade multiple times.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration of the India Maritime Week 2025 here, Shah said India has democratic stability and naval capabilities, and has bridged the gap between the Indo-Pacific and the global South.</p>.<p>"The $5 billion Great Nicobar project will increase the maritime world trade many times," Shah said during his speech at the event.</p>.'21 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh': Amit Shah vows to eradicate menace by March 26.<p>India began construction of the ambitious infrastructure project in 2021, aiming to transform the island in the Bay of Bengal.</p>.<p>Stressing that India believes in cooperation rather than competition, Shah said opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore are available in the maritime sector.</p>.<p>The country is aiming to be among the top five in shipbuilding and to increase cargo handling by three times to 10,000 MMTPA by developing deep-draft ports, Shah said.</p>.<p>The upcoming Vadhavan Port near Mumbai, being built at an investment of $10 billion, will be among the top-10 in the world on day one, Shah said.</p>.<p>The Union minister said the structural reforms carried out by the government in the maritime sector have made India an emerging power in the global maritime sector.</p>.<p>Stating that we are at the cusp of creating a new maritime history, Shah said the Gateway of India will soon transform into a 'Gateway of World' through initiatives like the maritime week, which is in its fourth edition now.</p>.<p>Speaking at the same event, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said only a peaceful and law-abiding society can attract investors, and noted significant strides made in internal security, stability and law and order under Shah's leadership of the Home Ministry.</p>.<p>Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said the event has received 1.5 lakh registrations from 11 countries and will feature over 350 foreign speakers.</p>.<p>There will be 680 investment agreements entailing bets of over Rs 10 lakh crore across sub-sectors, which will get signed at the event, he said, adding that this will create 7 lakh new jobs. </p>