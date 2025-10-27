Menu
In Pics| Top 10 best new restaurants in India in 2025

Here we list the most impactful new restaurants in India in 2025.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 09:12 IST
Baan PhadThai, Bengaluru

Una Hacienda, Bengaluru

Janot by Avinash Martins, Goa

Oya’s Umami, Goa

Nanna’s Negroni, Pune

Nutcase Etc, Kolkata

LOQA, Hyderabad

Kikli, Delhi

SoBo 20, Mumbai

Paradox, Mumbai

