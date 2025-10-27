<p>From innovative cocktail lounges to extraordinary new dining concepts, here we list 2025’s most impactful new restaurants in India, all of which are already creating waves in the culinary world, as <a href="https://www.cntraveller.in/story/the-best-new-restaurants-in-india-in-2025/">reported</a> by <em>Conde Nast Traveller.</em></p>.<p>Established by French entrepreneur Frederic Meyer in 2016, Baan PhadThai, is celebrated for perfecting Thailand's most accessible street food - Phad Thai. After opening multiple international venues from Hong Kong to Paris, the brand has arrived in Bengaluru with a small and specialized menu. While the decor is deliberately understated, the limited offerings, including signature desserts that hero a smoked coconut ice-cream, are intensely appealing.</p>.<p>Una Hacienda is the new venture from the expert team behind Bar Spirit Forward. The place has instantly become one of the hottest destinations in Bengaluru. Located on the floor above, the restaurant offers an atmosphere of buzzy elegance with its dramatic ceilings and rich, golden lighting. Culinary excitement is found in its focus on Nikkei cuisine, a brilliant fusion where the bright, assertive flavours of Peru achieve refined precision through Japanese culinary discipline.</p>.<p>Janot is the latest venture from Goan chef Avinash Martins. Located on the third floor of the Panjim Gymkhana, the place offers views of the historic cricket field and a stretch of the Mandovi River. Their menu is globally inspired, blending European and French techniques with influences from the Caribbean and Latin America.</p>.<p>Oya's Umami, a new Panaji restaurant by Ati Aier of Nagaland’s Ao tribe, brings a unique Asian street food concept to Goa. This 28-seater restaurant mirrors the simplicity of Japanese and Naga cuisine and offers a unique take on Asian street food.</p>.<p>The brand new restaurant from Chef Ambar Rode, Nanna’s Negroni, offers European comfort food refined by his French technique training at Le Cordon Bleu. Despite the European flavours, the restaurant prioritizes high-quality local produce, sourcing ingredients like flour from Punjab, chocolate from Puducherry, and trout from Kashmir. Alongside classic drinks, the signature menu offers bespoke Negronis that are thoughtfully paired with dishes and named to reflect personal stories and memories.</p>.<p>Nutcase Etc. is one of Kolkata's tiniest yet most inventive bars. At just 650 sq ft, the 35-seat Nutcase Etc. maximises its space with a long central bar and a unique "Games Room" featuring a Kolkata-themed board game.</p>.<p>Situated at the futuristic Cyberabad district in Hyderabad, LOQA is a 45-seater cocktail room. Designed as a portal into a parallel dimension, the bar blends a global, futuristic aesthetic with a deep regional identity. Dishes, though chicly presented, are flavour-packed local favourites like Andhra Fried Chicken dusted with karam podi and a crowd-pleasing Avakai Cheese Kulcha.</p>.<p>Kikli is a passion project by Chef Amninder Sandhu and is now open at the heart of the national capital. The restaurant offers a culinary tribute to Punjab as its menu gels with its innovative dishes, blending with authentic heirloom recipes. The place also has a dedicated section to the Patiala royal kitchen. It also offers unique cocktails that transform local flavours like aam panna and thandai into true ‘Patiala pegs’, reflecting Punjabi hospitality.</p>.<p>Located at InterContinental Marine Drive, SoBo 20 offers a Franco-American menu inspired by Mumbai’s iconic pin code. Focusing on the fusion of French and Southern American flavours, the restaurant reinvents Creole and Cajun dishes to suit the city’s tastes. It's a fresh take, rather than a traditional tribute to these cuisines.</p>.<p>Paradox, the newest venture by Aditi and Aditya Dugar, stands apart from the typical "flashy" restaurant opening by defining its own sophisticated, contemporary Indian language. The atmosphere, a blend of Mughalesque prints and high-end art like Ashiesh Shah’s dhokra chandelier, is deliberately non-derivative. The bar is a masterpiece conceptualised by mixologist Ankush Gamre, whose sweet-tart cocktails cater to the Indian palate.</p>