Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra government's response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door-to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice N W Sambre was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists and the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists challenging the circular dated April 18.

The government order stated that while newspapers can be sold at stalls, door-to-door distribution by vendors cannot be permitted at this stage looking at the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The petition said the circular was "arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India".

The petitioners lawyer Deven Chauhan requested the high court to quash and set aside the circular.

Justice Sambre, after hearing brief arguments in the case, issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government, the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, state DGIPR (Directorate General of Information and Public Relations) directing them to file affidavits within two days.

Next hearing on the plea is posted for April 23.

Chauhan argued that the Union government had issued an advisory to all state governments and Union Territories to ensure smooth functioning of print and electronic media including printing and distribution.

State government pleader Sumant Deopujari raised preliminary objection to the petition and said imposition of reasonable restrictions was required in view of coronavirus outbreak.

He further argued that the facility of e-paper was available to readers.