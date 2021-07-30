Kawad Yatra: Devotees buy Gangajal from post offices

Ban on Kawad Yatra: Devotees buy Gangajal from post offices in western Uttar Pradesh

Due to the ban on "Kawad Yatra," people will not be able to go to Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Jul 30 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 16:10 ist
Many devotees are going to post offices in western Uttar Pradesh to buy bottles of Gangajal. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the traditional "Kawad Yatra" being banned in the wake of the Covid crisis, many devotees are going to post offices in western Uttar Pradesh to buy bottles of Gangajal.

In Bareilly city, 350 bottles have been sold in the past six days, an official said.

Post Master General Sanjay Singh, who is the incharge for western UP, said over 300 post offices have been made sales centres in the region.

Due to the ban on "Kawad Yatra," people will not be able to go to Uttarakhand but Gangajal collected from Gangotri is available at select post offices in all major cities, he added.

The postal department has kept the price for a 250 ml bottle at Rs 30, he said, adding that the sale is expected to increase on Mondays.

While 190 bottles of Gangajal were sold from the head post office, 160 were sold from other post offices in the city, Bareilly’s Senior Postmaster P K Singh said.

The annual "Kawad Yatra" was banned amid fears of the third coronavirus wave. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kawad Yatra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

 