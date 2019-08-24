BCCI condoles Arun Jaitley's death

The BCCI on Saturday condoled the demise of Arun Jaitley, describing him a "remarkable statesman" and an "able and respected" cricket administrator.

"A remarkable statesman, Mr Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the most able and respected cricket administrators," BCCI said in a press release.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



The BCCI also lauded the former DDCA president for bringing in change in state cricket's administration.

"During his long tenure as the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, he brought about a tremendous change in the cricketing infrastructure. A close friend of the cricketers, he always stood by them, encouraged them and supported them in their quest for excellence," it stated.

"The BCCI shares the pain and grief of the Jaitley family and prays for the departed soul," the Board said.