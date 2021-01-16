'Beginning of the end': PM Modi launches world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday rolled out the world's biggest vaccination programme with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19.

While launching the massive vaccination drive, PM Modi congratulated the countrymen and said, "Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now."

"Never before in history has such a big vaccination drive been launched," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Saturday reminded people that two doses of the coronavirus vaccine are very important. "Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations," he added.

Lauding the efforts of the scientific community, PM said, "Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace".

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories were virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by the Prime Minister, and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Principal Sudhir Bhandari will be the first person in Rajasthan to be given the shot, while in Madhya Pradesh, a hospital security guard and an attender will be among the first to get the vaccine.

The Drugs Controller General of India approved the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 per cent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session per day. The states and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward.

According to the government, the shots will be first offered to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

