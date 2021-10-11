Being a politician doesn’t mean you run over anyone with a Fortuner: BJP leader

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said that being a politician doesn’t mean one can loot or run people over with a Fortuner.

While addressing party workers at an inaugural session of the state executive of BJP’s minority front, the leader said, “Elections should be won on basis of one’s conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader doesn’t mean that you loot, it doesn’t mean that you run over anyone with a Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor,” he said.

#WATCH | Lucknow: UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh says, "A tea seller, born in a poor family, became a CM, the PM of the nation. He said 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga'...Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by Fortuner..." pic.twitter.com/yGAA9jIpTW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2021

This comes amid allegations that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, ran over eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur with his vehicle, four of whom were farmers.

Ashish Mishra was produced before a court late Saturday, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

The political space in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the Lakhimpur violence has sparked a political row with Opposition leaders making a beeline to visit families of farmers killed in the incident. The uproar holds significance as the Yogi Adityanath-led state goes to polls early next year, campaigning for which has begun in full swing.

