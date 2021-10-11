‘Being a politician doesn’t mean you run over anyone’

Being a politician doesn’t mean you run over anyone with a Fortuner: BJP leader

Ashish Mishra was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Lakhimpur violence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 11:18 ist
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: Twitter/@swatantrabjp

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said that being a politician doesn’t mean one can loot or run people over with a Fortuner.

While addressing party workers at an inaugural session of the state executive of BJP’s minority front, the leader said, “Elections should be won on basis of one’s conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader doesn’t mean that you loot, it doesn’t mean that you run over anyone with a Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor,” he said.

Also Read — Over 60% believe Ajay Mishra's statement responsible for Lakhimpur incident: Survey

This comes amid allegations that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, ran over eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur with his vehicle, four of whom were farmers.

Ashish Mishra was produced before a court late Saturday, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

The political space in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the Lakhimpur violence has sparked a political row with Opposition leaders making a beeline to visit families of farmers killed in the incident. The uproar holds significance as the Yogi Adityanath-led state goes to polls early next year, campaigning for which has begun in full swing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

 