Rape victim dies after setting herself ablaze in Bengal

Bengal girl dies after setting herself ablaze over threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint

Victim's family had filed a police complaint and the accused was arrested, but he subsequently secured bail

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 25 2022, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 12:23 ist

A 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday after fighting for her life for nearly a fortnight following setting herself ablaze in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district over an alleged threat to withdraw a police complaint regarding a rape attempt on her, prompting her family to demand a CBI inquiry into the incident.

A man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her residence in Maynaguri police station area on February 28 but as she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot.

Her family had filed a police complaint and the accused was arrested, but he subsequently secured bail. Two men, with their faces covered, came to the girl's house on April 13 when she was alone and threatened her to withdraw the complaint or else she will be raped and her family murdered.

The terrified girl set herself ablaze on the next day, but was rescued and admitted to Jalpaiguri hospital, and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she died early on Monday. "We had formed a medical board and special care was provided to her. But she had more than 60 per cent burns and the infection spread rapidly. We tried our best to save her but she succumbed to her injuries around 5 AM on Monday," NBMCH Principal Dr Indrajit Saha said.

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said that all the four accused in the case have been arrested and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The girl's parents, however, demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an impartial probe. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
Girl dies
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

How to go about filing your income tax returns

How to go about filing your income tax returns

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

 