Bengaluru, Pune Covid-19 situation on downward spiral as Mumbai, Delhi show promise

While the national and financial capitals, Delhi and Mumbai are reporting remarkable recoveries, the Covid-19 situations in Bengaluru, Pune and Guwahati are on a downward spiral, with these cities reporting more active cases than recoveries.

Of the total 45,453 confirmed cases in Bengaluru Urban, as many as 72.94% or 33,156 patients are under active medical supervision against the 11,405 or 25.09% who have recovered and have been discharged from healthcare facilities.

In Pune, which has emerged as a new hotspot in Maharashtra, 63% of the total 73,007 patients were under active medical supervision, while in Guwahati that comes under the Kamrup Metropolitan area, 57.8% of the total 14,308 cases were receiving treatment for the disease.

On the other hand, cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai had shown remarkable recovery. In Delhi, which reported more than 2,500 cases every day in June, only 9.8% patients of the total 1.29 lakh cases were under active medical supervision, while 87.3% patients had recovered till Saturday. The recovery rate for Chennai and Mumbai was 83% and 73% respectively.

Kolkata had a recovery rate of 61.7% for the total 17,553 confirmed cases, while in Thane adjoining Mumbai, 54.1% patients of the total 84,851 had staged a recovery.

India continued to add new cases at an alarming pace – almost 50,000 new patients every day – and had crossed the 14 lakh mark on Sunday.

India added 1.46 lakh cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and had added 32,991 new cases by 7:30 pm on Sunday.

“The hazards of corona are far from being over. At many places, it is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that Corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning – that is why we have to be fully cautious,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday.

India is all set to further ramp up testing by adding three high-throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, each having a capacity to test 10,000 samples every day.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata through video-conferencing on Monday evening.

“These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials,” a PMO statement said.

It added that the labs were enabled to test diseases other than Covid-19 and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue.