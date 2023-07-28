Two more get bail from SC in Bhima Koregaon case

Bhima Koregaon case: Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira get bail from Supreme Court

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 13:58 ist
Vernon Gonsalves (L) and Arun Ferreira (R). Credit: PTI File Photos

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged. 

Vernon Gonsalves
Arun Ferreira
Bhima Koregaon case
Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case
Elgar Parishad
India News

