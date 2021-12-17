Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear PM Modi's name for the award

PTI
PTI, Thimphu,
  • Dec 17 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 12:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear “His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo”.

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic."

“Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He wished his countrymen on the National Day of Bhutan. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Bhutan
Lotay Tshering

Related videos

What's Brewing

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

 