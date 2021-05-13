Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 25

Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:47 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bihar, on Thursday, extended its Covid-19 lockdown till May 25, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced.

He said that the lockdown is proving to be effective in curbing the virus and hence it has been extended.

 

 

More to follow...

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

 