Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 25

Bihar, on Thursday, extended its Covid-19 lockdown till May 25, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced.

He said that the lockdown is proving to be effective in curbing the virus and hence it has been extended.

आज सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ बिहार में लागू लॉकडाउन की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गयी। लॉकडाउन का सकारात्मक प्रभाव दिख रहा है। अतः बिहार में अगले 10 दिनों अर्थात 16 से 25 मई, 2021 तक लॉकडाउन को विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 13, 2021

