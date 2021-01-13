Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC bans poultry sale, storage

Bird flu in Delhi: North Corp bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken

'All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect,' NDMC said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 16:06 ist
Horticulture team members gather geese for medication following reports of bird flu cases at Sanjay Lake, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday imposed a ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops and restaurants with immediate effect, in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital, according to an official order.

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

Read: DH Deciphers | Should we fear the latest outbreak of bird flu?

The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, it said.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.

Also Read | Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

"All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders," the North Corporation order said.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government's animal husbandry unit and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said.

