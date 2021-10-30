BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'disrespecting Hindu sentiments' during temple visit

The BJP on Friday accused Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting Hindu sentiments during the visit to a temple in Goa. State BJP spokesperson Siddharth Kunkolienkar said Banerjee during her visit to the famous Mangueshi temple threw the `teerth' (holy water) on the ground.
A video showed the West Bengal chief minister sprinkling the teerth over her head. Banerjee is on a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state. Her party has announced that it would contest the next year's Goa Assembly polls.
