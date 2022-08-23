BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members

PTI
PTI, Panaji/Chandigarh,
  • Aug 23 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 12:06 ist
Credit: Instagram/@sonali_phogat_official

BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. “Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said. The postmortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, the official said. "She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa,"

Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI. BJP Hisar district president Capt Bhupender said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack". Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP.

 

