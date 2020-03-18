BJP not to hold protest for 1 month: J P Nadda

BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: J P Nadda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 13:06pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 13:06pm ist
BJP National President J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don'ts," Nadda said.

Track Live Updates Of Coronavirus Cases In India Here

The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
JP Nadda
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

90% Yes Bank bad loans recorded during April-Dec 2019

90% Yes Bank bad loans recorded during April-Dec 2019

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 