BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead in J&K

BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 06 2020, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 11:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

 

The terrorists, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from here, police officials said.

Khanday was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead, they said. The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district. He is recovering from his injuries in hospital. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
BJP

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

 