BJP spokesman sends legal notice to Digvijaya Singh over comments about RSS School

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 29 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 23:03 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi on Wednesday sent a legal notice to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his controversial comments against RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools.

He asked the Rajya Sabha MP to withdraw his comments and tender an apology to students and teachers of the school or face legal action.

“Singh should take back his controversial statement regarding Shishu Mandir and seek apology from students and teachers of the school spread across India within seven days failing which I will take legal action against him in a competent court,” Chaturvedi said. Chaturvedi sent the legal notice to Singh through his lawyer Pramod Saxena.

Singh blamed RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a private network of schools, for alleged communal bitterness in the country, saying these institutions "are sowing seeds of hatred in young minds". The former CM made the remarks in Bhopal on Saturday.

BJP leaders had slammed Singh for his remarks.

