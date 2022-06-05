BJP removes 2 for remarks against Prophet Mohammed

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal for remarks against Prophet Mohammed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 05 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 17:05 ist

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party following her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed which had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

The party also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Prophet Mohammed

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 