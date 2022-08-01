BJP to fight 2024 LS, 2025 Bihar polls with present alliance: Arun Singh

The BJP will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2025 Assembly elections with its present alliance partners in Bihar, party General Secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday.

"BJP respects its alliance partners. Hence, it will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election with the same alliance in Bihar. Even, the 2025 Vidhan Sabha election will be also contested in similar fashion," Singh said during the interaction with media persons after the end of two-day Joint National Executive Meeting (JNEM) of the party here.

The BJP announced the election campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha from the soil of Bihar with the motive to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time.

"During the inaugural session of JNEM, national President J.P. Nadda asked BJP leaders to reach at every booth of the state and add people of every caste and community," Singh said.

During the Prawas programme in 200 Assembly constituencies of Bihar, party leaders will seek to make common people aware about the work done by the seven wings of BJP frontal organisations in the country, he said.

"This was an important development which was discussed during the two day meeting. Besides, we also discussed about how we respect Dalit, marginalised, and tribal communities in the past and will do in future. The BJP workers also took the oath to host tricolour flags at every house and also respect the freedom fighters of the country under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme," Singh said.

"We have also decided to publicly listen to Man Ki Baat of PM Narendra Modi at every booth and the party leaders will execute it," he added.