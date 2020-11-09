BJP to meet same electoral fate as Donald Trump: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday attacked the BJP governments’ policies and referring to the Bihar assembly exit poll predictions, asserted that "the party will meet the same fate as the outgoing US president Donald Trump."

Days after the Bihar assembly exit polls predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the PDP chief said, “I want to congratulate Tejashwi who is a young man and has set a narrative with a focus on Roti, Kapda Aur Makan (bread, clothes and house).”

Soon after congratulating Yadav, she added, “The BJP raked up the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A and opening of J&K for the people across the country but it did not work for them as people are more concerned about their meals,”

The former J&K chief minister also referred to the Centre’s new farm laws and land laws in Jammu and Kashmir and said, “The BJP failed to provide two square meals to the people, leave aside the creation of promised two crore jobs every year.”

“The party instead tried to sell the abrogation of Article 370 to the voters in the country,” she added.

Accusing the BJP of misleading people and diverting their attention from real issues by playing the politics of "communal hatred", she said, “When oppression increases, it soon vanishes too.”

“Today is their (BJP's) time and tomorrow, our time will come. The same thing will happen to them (BJP) what happened to Trump (who lost the US presidential election last week),” she said. Accusing the BJP of being the “most corrupt” party in the country, she said it would sell all the resources of the country before it goes out of the power.

“They are accusing us of corruption. I think they have beaten all previous records of corruption. They were not having any foothold but look at the huge office buildings of the party today. Where has the money come from and how have their accounts swelled in the name of party fund?” she asked.

Mehbooba expressed displeasure over some media houses allegedly propagating the BJP's agenda instead of the Constitutional provisions and said it was heartening that Trump's speech was blocked midway despite being the most powerful president in the US.

“Some (news) channels, I don't want to name them, are running BJP's agenda and not following the Constitution.

This country will be run by the Constitution which binds the people together,” she said. “If the BJP agenda is adopted, the same situation will emerge as is being witnessed over the past six years,” she said accusing the BJP of engineering Hindu versus Muslims, Muslims versus Muslims and Jammu-versus Kashmir and Dogra verses Kashmiri.

“It (BJP) does not have anything else to give to the people of the country. And therefore, they are dividing the people in the name of religion, regions and castes,” she said.