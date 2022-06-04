'BJP trying to get me killed', says Tikait

Tikait termed the ink attack on him in Karnataka recently, a 'well-planned conspiracy'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Credit: AFP Photo

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the BJP of plotting to get him killed.

Tikait termed the ink attack on him in Karnataka recently, a "well-planned conspiracy".

"The government wants to get me killed to break the Tikait family and the sangathan (union). But this will never happen," he said.

Tikait was addressing a review meeting of BKU at Dharmeshwari Farm in Jangethi village of Meerut district.

He said that just as Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by “conspirators”, people who raise the voice for the country and the farmers of the country are on the target of the “conspirators.”

"If some harm comes to one Tikait, then lakhs of Tikaits are ready to raise the Inquilabi flag in the country," he said.

Targeting the BJP-run central government, he said that the government is trying hard to disturb the unity of BKU, but it cannot because of its unity.

Tikait also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government saying it should talk to the farmers and find a solution to their problems.

He said that the chief minister is the chief minister of the people of the entire state and not only of his own party, and he should engage with the farmers with indiscrimination.

