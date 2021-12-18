BJP leader going to PM's UP rally dies in bus collision

BJP worker travelling to PM's rally in Shahjahanpur dies in bus collision

According to police, the axle of one of the buses broke when it crossed Shahbad town causing it to come to a sudden halt and the one driving behind it to ram into it

PTI
PTI, Hardoi,
  • Dec 18 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 22:08 ist

A 50-year-old BJP worker was killed and eight others injured on Saturday when two buses carrying them to the Shahjahanpur rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi collided with each other, police said.

The incident took place on Shahjahanpur - Shahbad Road under Shahbad Kotwali Police Station area here, they said.

According to police, the axle of one of the buses broke when it crossed Shahbad town causing it to come to a sudden halt and the one driving behind it to ram into it.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Center from where four were sent to Hardoi District Hospital and others were discharged after first aid.

According to City Magistrate Hardoi Sadanand, a booth level worker, Roopram Rajput, died in the district hospital later.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 