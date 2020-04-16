BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people: Nadda

BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people daily: Nadda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2020, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 18:57 ist
PTI/File photo

BJP workers have been providing food to over five crore needy people daily, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday while reviewing the party's welfare work during the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party through a video conference, Nadda asked them to pay special attention to the needs of migrant labourers and ensure that they face no hardship, according to a BJP statement. 

"Our goal should be that not a single person goes to sleep hungry. Serving humanity is our dharma," he said, exhorting party leaders to further speed up their welfare work. 

As part of the Union government's welfare measures, Rs 31,072 crore has been transferred to over 33.25 crore people, he noted. 

India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is not only combating the coronavirus skilfully but is also helping the world, Nadda said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J P Nadda
BJP
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Food
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 