BJP workers providing food to 5 cr needy people daily: Nadda

BJP workers have been providing food to over five crore needy people daily, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday while reviewing the party's welfare work during the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party through a video conference, Nadda asked them to pay special attention to the needs of migrant labourers and ensure that they face no hardship, according to a BJP statement.

"Our goal should be that not a single person goes to sleep hungry. Serving humanity is our dharma," he said, exhorting party leaders to further speed up their welfare work.

As part of the Union government's welfare measures, Rs 31,072 crore has been transferred to over 33.25 crore people, he noted.

India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is not only combating the coronavirus skilfully but is also helping the world, Nadda said.