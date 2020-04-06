PM asks workers to help needy on BJP's Foundation Day

BJP's 40th Foundation Day: PM Modi asks party workers to help the needy amid coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 09:57 ist
Recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, he said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve crores of Indians. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP workers on the party's 40th foundation day on Monday and asked them to help the needy as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, he said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve crores of Indians.

"Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also said that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.

"In line with the party's ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service," he tweeted.

Pointing out that the party's 40th anniversary comes at a time when India is battling COVID-19, Modi said, "I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president J P Nadda-ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19-free," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
BJP
Foundation Day
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 