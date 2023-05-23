BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims PM Matsya Sampada Yojana renamed in Bengal; Centre can’t hold back funds, counters Trinamool

The Trinamool government has been vocal in protesting against freezing of central funds to the state for execution of public schemes, the rural-jobs scheme being a significant one. Party’s senior leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have raised the concern repeatedly in the last many months.

BJP Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, now, has brought into focus the central scheme aimed at the welfare of fishermen. Alleging its “unethical renaming” in the state, Adhikari has asked the ministry concerned to intervene, and take “appropriate measures”.

In a letter written to Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Adhikari stated that the central ministry is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to usher in a ‘blue revolution – through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries, including welfare of fishermen.

Adhikari alleged that, in Bengal, if a central scheme benefits people then either its implementation is stopped, or, the name is modified. In the first case, he mentioned Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. For the second instance – change of name – he mentioned Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that, he says, became Bangla Awas Yojana in the state.

“Being the habitual offender that they are, a devious plan was hatched to claim undue credit for the PMMSY. Hence the Banga Matsya Yojana was rolled out,” the BJP leader stated in his letter.

The state scheme, he claimed, “is nothing but just a hollow brand name with no budgetary outlay or provision”, and the publicity material concerning the scheme, would bear this name, so that the beneficiaries and the people, in general, would feel that it’s a state scheme.

While the state government has registered its protest against the freeze of central funds, Adhikari while naming five central schemes, stated that the “malpractice has now been contained to a great extent with strict monitoring and appropriate measures” by the ministries and departments concerned, namely, rural development, Panchayati raj development, jalshakit, food and public distribution.

The leader has asked the ministry to take cognizance of the change of name.

Jay Prakash Majumdar, vice president, of Trinamool Congress, when asked for a response, told Deccan Herald that Adhikari’s intent is to see that Bengal is “deprived from any sort of central funds”. In the process, it’s forgotten that the Centre’s money is also taxpayers' money, and is divided among the states. “So, the BJP, and the central government have no right of holding the money back,” he said.

In another development, concerning a similar matter, Giriraj Singh, Union minister of rural development and panchayati raj, has responded to Adhikari’s earlier letters where he had raised concerns about PM Awas Yojana-Gramin. “The letter & reports of the Central Teams, including the NLM (National Level Monitoring) Teams have vindicated my allegations,” Adhikari stated on Twitter, sharing a copy of the letter.