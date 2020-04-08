Blackman scare in Kerala at the time of coronavirus

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, certain parts of Kerala were witnessing yet another scare also, black man scare, which is suspected to be the outcome of the frustration of anti-social elements owing to the lockdown.

The black man scare initially got triggered at Kunnamkulam area, about 20 kilometres from Thrissur town and later spread to nearby districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode also.

In order to escalate the scare, the anti-social elements even left the severed head of a cat on the premises of an MLA's house, spreading visuals of a tug of war player heating his body using the car heater and also spreading some old visuals of a thief.

Kunnamkulam circle inspector Suresh K G said that after a couple of cases were registered against some youth who shared messages creating the nuisance, the COVID-19 scare has quite subsided.

The police suspect that antisocial elements could have left the head of a dead cat on the premises of Congress MLA Anil Akkara's house in order the grab more attention for the scare. In some parts of the state, the antisocial elements were also using laser lights that could create images to create scare among people, especially women and children.

The police have enhanced night patrols at some places where the black man scare is at its peak.

Earlier also there were instances of black man scare being triggered at some parts of the state by anti-social elements. Two years back the state also witnessed a scare over stickers on window panes, which was later found to be a protective sticker used to avoid glasses breaking during transportation.