Bombay HC orders stay on demolition of Kangana's house

Bombay HC orders stay on demolition of Kangana Ranaut's house

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 09 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 14:38 ist
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers demolish 'illegal alterations' at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Mumbai, Wednesday. Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stay the demolition work at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s illegal office at her bungalow in Pali Hill in Bandra after the actor approached the court challenging BMC's notice.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Wednesday begun demolition of "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had challenged the BMC notice earlier in the morning before the High Court contending that there are no illegalities in the office. 

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.

The BMC on Tuesday pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. "The stop work notice is illegal. In fact, there was no work going on the work of completed one-and-a-half years ago," Siddiqui said.

The civic body claimed that during regular inspection it found several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body.

The Bombay High Court has directed the BMC to file its reply to Ranaut’s plea challenging the demolition order by 3 pm on Thursday.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Mumbai
BMC
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 