Bombay HC orders stay on demolition of Kangana Ranaut's house

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stay the demolition work at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s illegal office at her bungalow in Pali Hill in Bandra after the actor approached the court challenging BMC's notice.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Wednesday begun demolition of "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut.

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had challenged the BMC notice earlier in the morning before the High Court contending that there are no illegalities in the office.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.

The BMC on Tuesday pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. "The stop work notice is illegal. In fact, there was no work going on the work of completed one-and-a-half years ago," Siddiqui said.

The civic body claimed that during regular inspection it found several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body.

The Bombay High Court has directed the BMC to file its reply to Ranaut’s plea challenging the demolition order by 3 pm on Thursday.